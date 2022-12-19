EU hardens rhetoric on China, with possible trade blowback for Ireland

The EU-China relationship is “critically unbalanced” and "will be different” in future, the European Commission’s trade chief has said.

In a hard-hitting speech to EU and Chinese businesspeople in Brussels, Valdis Dombrovskis accused China’s leadership of becoming “less pragmatic, and more inward-looking” and said the business environment was “less predictable, less reliable and less efficient”.

He also called out the regime in Beijing for its “ambiguity” on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“Every policy choice we make, every action we take, is driven by our commitment to support Ukraine and isolate Russia,” he said on Monday.

“China’s ambiguity concerning Russia’s aggression was noticed in Brussels, and in all EU capitals. This continues to influence the debates about how our relations should evolve, both at EU and member state level.”

The EU’s harder stance could impact Chinese investment in Ireland and Irish exports to the country.

The EU has been employing what it calls a policy of “strategic autonomy” in the face of China’s growing aggression and as a result of frayed relations with the UK after Brexit and the US during Donald Trump’s presidency.

But the policy - which includes moves to screen foreign investments and retaliate if foreign subsidies distort competition with EU firms - will impact Ireland more than any other EU country, according to a recent study.

The European Centre for International Political Economy said that ‘strategic autonomy policies' could reduce gross domestic product across the bloc by up to 0.15pc in the short term and 0.75pc in the long term.

The impacts on Ireland could be up to four times that, the ECIPE report said, particularly if foreign countries reciprocate by blocking market access for EU companies.

The EU is currently weighing its response to the US Inflation Reduction Act, which contains subsidies and a call to ‘Buy American’.

Mr Dombrovskis said on Monday that Chinese procurement contracts are not as open to European companies and that the business environment has deteriorated as a result of China’s zero Covid policy.

"It remains to be seen how China’s radical move away from this strategy will affect the business climate,” he said.

The speech comes two weeks after the EU took China to the World Trade Organization over its block on Lithuanian exports and injunctions against European patent holders.

A December 2020 economic pact with China is still on hold, following Chinese sanctions on EU parliamentarians and diplomats, a clap back at EU sanctions on Chinese officials over their treatment of Muslim Uyghurs.

Earlier this year, China blocked exports from Lithuania over Vilnius’s support for Taiwan, which China regards as part of its own territory.

China is the largest supplier of goods to the EU - with a total of 22pc of the EU import market - and the third export market for EU goods. Investment flows amount to around €10bn a year in both directions.

China was Ireland’s fifth-largest goods export partner in 2021, with €11.2bn worth of goods exported in the year. China was Ireland’s fourth-largest import partner, sending €8.5bn to Ireland in 2021.

Two months ago, the Government here ordered the shuttering of a Chinese “overseas police station” on Capel Street, saying it was never authorised by the Department of Foreign Affairs.