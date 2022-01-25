EU hamstrung in Ukraine due to reliance on Russian gas, says French minister

The EU’s dependence on Russian gas limits its political clout in the brewing crisis in Ukraine, France’s finance minister has said.

Bruno Le Maire was making an argument in favour of using nuclear energy to help build the bloc’s “strategic independence” in energy, after the European Commission’s recent decision to classify nuclear energy as a ‘green’ fuel in its sustainable investment rulebook, known as the ‘taxonomy’.

He insisted “nuclear energy does have a place in the taxonomy because it doesn’t emit any CO2”.

But countries including Spain, Austria and Luxembourg have hit back at the Commission’s decision, with some EU capitals even threatening legal action over the move.

“What’s happening at the Russian border, and at the Ukrainian border at the moment, is going to show us, in an increasingly obvious way, that the energy dependence of Europe is something which knows no price,” Mr Le Maire told the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee on Tuesday.

“We cannot continue to be as dependent on Russian gas, simply because this limits the political independence of Europe.

“If you depend on Russian gas – up to 40pc, which is the case at moment – and if Russia is going to envisage operations in Ukraine, that is going to reduce your political margin for manoeuvre because Russia would have a lever which it can use on you.

“And nobody should be able to do that with Europe.”

EU foreign ministers, who met in Brussels yesterday, discussed the economic impact of a potential Russian incursion in Ukraine, pointing out the risks that rising energy prices would have on overall inflation.

This week the European Commission offered Ukraine a €1.3bn aid package and the bloc is also working on what it said was “a wide array of sectoral and individual sanctions in the case of further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine”.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke with the US, French, German, Italian, Polish and UK leaders last night to coordinate a “collective response to the aggressive behaviour of Russia with regards to Ukraine”.

According to a joint statement, the leaders “shared the assessment on the seriousness of the situation. They wished for diplomacy to succeed but are undertaking preparations for all eventualities".