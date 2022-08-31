EU gas prices are starting to fall sharply

British and Dutch wholesale gas prices eased yesterday as Europe closed on its target of gas inventories being 80pc full and as record high prices prompted profit-taking.

Despite yesterday’s dip the Dutch front-month gas contract remains some 420pc higher than this time last year.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck had said on Monday he expects gas prices to fall soon.

Germany, Europe’s largest gas consumer, is making progress on its storage targets and won’t have to pay the high asking prices to continue replenishing stocks even as Russia tries to strike back.

“We believe the drop could start now, thanks to competition between financial participants to liquidate their long positions and avoid to be the last idiot obliged to sell at a much lower price,” analysts at Engie’s EnergyScan said.

European gas storage was almost 80pc full – close to an EU target to be 80pc full by November 1.

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady, operator data showed.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days via its main pipeline into the region Nord Stream from August 31-September 2 while it carries out maintenance, Russian energy giant Gazprom has said.

The shutdown follows a 10-day maintenance curtailment in July and the Nord Stream pipeline had already been running at just a fifth of its capacity, stoking fears that Russia could halt flows completely heading into the winter heating season.

Another factor adding to bearish prices could be that Germany will discuss how to break the extreme spiral in gas and power prices with other European Union members at an emergency energy ministers meeting on September 9.

“Any action which caps power prices will limit the profitability of burning gas for power generation which could possibly feed through to lower gas demand,” said ING analysts.

Meanwhile France’s Engie, said it had been informed by Gazprom its deliveries of gas would be reduced.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was down €3.26 at €83.40 a tonne.

The British day-ahead gas contract fell by 110 pence to 460 pence /therm and the September price was 135 pence lower at 460 p/therm.