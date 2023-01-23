EU floats subsidies and government guaranteed energy supply as officials plan for future price squeezes

Governments should step in to help smaller firms negotiate long-term energy contracts and even out swings in power prices, the EU believes.

The European Commission has also floated the idea of families in different parts of the country “sharing” energy, making off-site energy part of social housing and getting farmers to generate their own renewable electricity.

In a consultation paper today, the commission said it “may be worthwhile” allowing governments to guarantee households and small firms a minimum electricity supply at an affordable price and create ‘suppliers of last resort’ for future crises.

“The energy crisis has exposed consumers across the internal market to higher energy costs – resulting in a real lowering of their standard of living,” the consultation paper said.

“In some cases, customers face a choice between paying for their energy and buying other essential goods.”

The European Commission wants to boost the use of longer-term electricity contracts and investment in renewables to avoid future energy crises like the one triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In a paper setting out its thinking today, the commission said governments could underwrite so-called power purchase agreements (PPAs) for small and medium-sized companies.

PPAs are long-term electricity supply contracts used primarily by larger firms to hedge against fluctuations in prices.

The EU is also promoting the use of two-way ‘contracts for difference’, where governments guarantee energy generators a minimum income but are paid back if electricity prices skyrocket.

Such contracts are currently used in the UK and Germany.

The European Commission said there are “a number of shortcomings” in the design of the EU electricity market, in a paper outlining its thinking ahead of a planned market overhaul.

“The EU’s electricity market has served us well for over 20 years,” said European Commission energy chief Kadri Simson.

“But the unprecedented energy crisis we are facing shows that we need to make the electricity market design fit for the future, allowing it to deliver the benefits of affordable clean energy to everyone.”

The Commission has opened a three-week public consultation on how to fix the electricity market shortcomings.

It is also seeking views on whether to extend emergency measures, such as an ‘inframarginal cap’ that broke the link between the price of electricity and gas.

The consultation document asks whether similar measures should become common practice during future crises.

The European Commission plans to publish a draft law amending its electricity market rules in March.

The consultation closes on February 13.