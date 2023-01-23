| 11.3°C Dublin

EU floats subsidies and government guaranteed energy supply as officials plan for future price squeezes

European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, and Environment, Climate and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan Expand

European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, and Environment, Climate and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan

Sarah Collins

Governments should step in to help smaller firms negotiate long-term energy contracts and even out swings in power prices, the EU believes.

The European Commission has also floated the idea of families in different parts of the country “sharing” energy, making off-site energy part of social housing and getting farmers to generate their own renewable electricity.

