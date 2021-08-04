EU firms up details on €7 entry charge to Schengen area

The EU has said the online screening form should only take several minutes to get approval for most travellers

The European Union took a key step yesterday toward a plan to charge a fee for security and health risk screening for many foreign travellers, including those from the UK and the US.

Non-EU citizens traveling to the Schengen area from countries that are exempt from visa requirements will need to pay €7 for a vetting check that will become operational by the end of 2022.

Ireland is outside the Schengen area in part because we remain inside the Common Travel Area shared with the UK, so visitors here will not be hit with the charge.

The rules adopted govern the information sharing for security and migration data under the scheme, which is similar to the US visa waiver program.

The European Travel and Information Authorisation System was proposed by the European Commission in 2016, before the UK left the EU, but is taking on new relevance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK has talked about creating its own travel screening system, but the British version wouldn’t come into force until the end of 2024 at the earliest.

One aim is to identify security or epidemic risks posed by visa-exempt visitors.

The EU will check travellers against EU information systems for a range of security and health checks, including against a centralised system of EU databases holding conviction information on non-EU citizens.

The EU has said the online screening form should only take several minutes to get approval for most travellers. The new rules don’t constitute a new visa requirement and won’t change which non-EU countries are subject to a visa.

The Schengen zone comprises 26 European countries, including four non-EU member states but excluding EU members Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

Member states have officially abolished passport and other types of border-controls within Schengen and share information and policies on who can and cannot enter the area.