EU fines cartel involving five of world’s biggest banks €344m over rigging of foreign exchange markets

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the collusive behaviour of the five banks undermined the integrity of the financial sector. Photo: Reuters

EU competition regulators on Thursday fined Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC and NatWest €344m for foreign exchange market rigging, closing a key chapter in a high-profile investigation.

UBS avoided a €94m fine by alerting the European Commission to the cartel, which was set up via a chatroom known as ‘Sterling Lads’.

HSBC received the largest fine at €174.3m followed by Credit Suisse at €83.3m, Barclays at €54.3m and RBS at €32.5m. Barclays, HSBC and RBS – known as NatWest since a rebranding – admitted wrongdoing in return for a reduced penalty.

NatWest said the misconduct took place about a decade ago in a single chatroom, involved a former employee and that its culture and controls had since fundamentally changed.

UBS said it had been the first bank to disclose potential misconduct and was pleased the matter was resolved.

Barclays, Credit Suisse and HSBC declined to comment.

Some of the world’s biggest banks have been fined more than $11bn (€9.7bn) collectively by US and European regulators since allegations first surfaced around 2013 that dealers were rigging the world’s largest financial market. Dozens of traders were suspended or fired.

The latest investigation focused on foreign exchange (forex) spot trading of G10 currencies, the world’s most liquid and traded currencies, which include the US dollar, the pound and the euro.

The EU has already sanctioned some of the same banks over similar conduct in 2019 in a settlement featuring chatrooms called ‘Three Way Banana Split’, ‘Only Marge’, ‘Essex Express’ and ‘Semi Grumpy Old Men’.

“Today we complete our sixth cartel investigation in the financial sector since 2013 and conclude the third leg of our investigation into the foreign exchange spot trading market,” EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

She said the collusive behaviour of the five banks undermined the integrity of the financial sector.

Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, MUFG and RBS were fined a combined €1.07bn in May 2019 by the EU antitrust authorities for manipulating the foreign exchange market via two cartels, between 2007 and 2013 for one group and between 2009 to 2012 for the other.