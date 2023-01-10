EU finance firms now lag behind the UK on board-level gender balance

UK finance firms now have a higher proportion of women on their boards than their European counterparts, a rare boost for the City of London’s attempts to improve the industry’s diversity.
Women made up 58pc of new board appointments at the UK’s listed financial service firms over the last year, compared to an average of 50pc at European companies, according to a report released by EY.
Currently 43pc of UK finance board seats were filled by women, a five percentage point increase from June, when the research was first conducted. In Europe, female representation in financial boards stands at 42pc.
“Ensuring that boardrooms reflect the diverse customers and societies they serve remains a work in progress, but the substantial increase in female representation in the past six months alone is particularly encouraging,” said Anna Anthony, EY’s UK financial services managing partner. “We expect to see boards ramp up their focus on age and cultural diversity over the coming months.”
Still, the boardroom shift is yet to be reflected in most areas of the City where the number of female money managers is little changed in the past few years and the gender pay gap isn’t expected to close for another 30 years.
Among UK financial firms, wealth and asset management had the most gender balanced boards with women making up 45pc of directors. At banks it was 41pc and insurance firms 43pc.