EU finance firms now lag behind the UK on board-level gender balance

Currently 43pc of UK finance board seats were filled by women. Stock image Expand

Irina Anghel

UK finance firms now have a higher proportion of women on their boards than their European counterparts, a rare boost for the City of London’s attempts to improve the industry’s diversity.

Women made up 58pc of new board appointments at the UK’s listed financial service firms over the last year, compared to an average of 50pc at European companies, according to a report released by EY.

