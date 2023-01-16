| -0.6°C Dublin

EU facing huge logistical upheaval as sanctions on Russian diesel loom

Aerial view of an oil tanker arriving at Chon Buri, Thailand. Photo: Getty Images/EyeEm Expand

Aerial view of an oil tanker arriving at Chon Buri, Thailand. Photo: Getty Images/EyeEm

Alex Longley and Jack Wittels

An unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions.

From February 5, the EU, the G7 and its allies will attempt to impose a cap on the price of Russia’s fuel exports – the latest punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. That will coincide with an EU prohibition on almost all imports of Russian oil products.

