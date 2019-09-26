EU 'eyes aggressive US tariff response'

The European Union is weighing an aggressive new approach to its trade dispute with the US, signalling a willingness to engage in the combative tactics embraced by president Donald Trump and risking a further deterioration in transatlantic relations.

The EU is considering imposing tariffs on more than $4bn (€3.65bn) of US exports, citing as justification a 22-year-old World Trade Organisation dispute over prohibited subsidies, according to people familiar with the strategy. This is despite the fact that the two sides reached a "mutually acceptable solution" to the claim in 2006.

The tariffs would ostensibly be to retaliate against duties the US is poised to impose on as much as $7bn of EU exports because of illegal aid the bloc provided Airbus, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

A decision on using the strategy has not been agreed and at least one EU member state has pushed back against the idea, according to one of the people.

"If the EU goes forward with this, it will be yet another blow to WTO rules that were intended to prevent tit-for-tat escalation of tariff retaliation," said Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations.

"This dispute was properly resolved more than a decade ago," he said. "To dig it up now as a pretext for immediate retaliation against the US further undermines the system for adjudicating disputes."

Until now, the EU has vowed to wait to respond to the expected US tariffs until the Geneva-based WTO fixes the level of countermeasures that the bloc can take in a related, nearly 15-year-old WTO case over illegal subsidies to Airbus' chief competitor, Chicago-based Boeing.

Bloomberg