EU exports to Ukraine rise to pre-war levels

European Union exports to Ukraine rose to pre-war levels in December, recovering from the trade disruption caused by Russia’s invasion, data from the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat showed yesterday.

The bloc’s trade with Ukraine initially slumped between February and March last year in the war’s early phase, when Ukraine’s share of the EU’s imports from Ukraine dropped 40pc and exports to the country slumped 50pc.

However, Ukraine’s contribution to the EU’s exports beyond its territory grew to 1.5pc in December, from 1.2pc in February of last year.

Its share in the EU’s non-domestic imports in December was at 1.0pc, slightly below the 1.1pc level recorded last February.

Trade of iron and steel products with European countries declined last year, with Ukraine’s share of non-EU imports of the goods down by 6.3pc.

Last April, Ukraine lost access to its biggest steelmaker Metinvest in the port city of Mariupol, which accounted for 30pc to 40pc of its metallurgy production capacity before the war.

The main goods traded between Ukraine and the EU include sunflower oil, maize and, rape or colza seeds, the Eurostat report showed.

Ukraine’s share in Europe’s imports of sunflower oil dropped to 79.8pc last year, from as much as 87.5pc a year earlier.

For maize, it fell to 47.5pc last year, from 50.7pc in 2021.

Ukraine’s agricultural sector accounted for about 12pc of GDP and about 40pc of its overall exports before the war, but was hit by a smaller harvest and logistical difficulties caused by the Russian invasion.

In line with the recovering trend recorded in December, data collected by Ukraine’s agriculture ministry showed yesterday that the level of overall grain sold returned to pre-war levels in February, reaching 5.2 million tonnes compared with 5.05 million tonnes a year ago.

