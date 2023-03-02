| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

EU exports to Ukraine rise to pre-war levels

The Ukraine grain ship Navi Star arriving at Foynes Port in Co Limerick last August. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand

Close

The Ukraine grain ship Navi Star arriving at Foynes Port in Co Limerick last August. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22

The Ukraine grain ship Navi Star arriving at Foynes Port in Co Limerick last August. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22

The Ukraine grain ship Navi Star arriving at Foynes Port in Co Limerick last August. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22

Alessandro Parodi

European Union exports to Ukraine rose to pre-war levels in December, recovering from the trade disruption caused by Russia’s invasion, data from the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat showed yesterday.

The bloc’s trade with Ukraine initially slumped between February and March last year in the war’s early phase, when Ukraine’s share of the EU’s imports from Ukraine dropped 40pc and exports to the country slumped 50pc.

Most Watched

Privacy