EU Court says its ECB ruling outranks Germany's judges

Unity of legal order in jeopardy if national courts decide cases, says Court of Justice

Donal O'Donovan

The European Union's top court has insisted it alone can rule on whether an act by an EU institution is contrary to EU law, in a rebuke aimed at judges in Germany.

The insistence by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on its superior jurisdiction sets the court on a collision course with Germany's Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe and raises questions that go to the heart of Europe's only partially federalised legal and monetary structures.

On Tuesday, judges in Karlsruhe ruled that the European Central Bank (ECB) must justify its massive bond buying programme in order for Germany's central bank - the Bundesbank - to be allowed to participate. The German judges dismissed an early verdict from the CJEU allowing the programme.