EU confirms raids on German-based gas suppliers

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has called on Gazprom to explain supply shortages. Photo: Reuters

The European Commission has confirmed it raided “several companies in Germany” over gas supply concerns.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the inspections were carried out at the German offices of Russian gas giant Gazprom: Gazprom Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the EU executive said it "carried out unannounced inspections” on Monday at premises “active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas”.

“The Commission has concerns that the inspected companies may have violated EU competition rules that prohibit abuse of a dominant position,” the statement said.

Commission and German officials carried out the raids jointly.

Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step into suspected antitrust violations, but do not prejudge any decisions, the Commission said.

Brussels has been raising concerns since last autumn that Gazprom is holding back gas supplies to Europe, despite rising demand.

Gazprom has said it is fulfilling all of its long-term contracts.

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in January that she had sent “questionnaires” to a number of energy suppliers, including Gazprom, to explain the supply crunch.

According to Reuters, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Thursday that Gazprom is looking at options for halting gas supplies to "unfriendly" countries.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin threatened to make "unfriendly" countries pay for fuel in roubles from March 31, following several rounds of international sanctions on the Russian economy for its invasion of Ukraine.

EU countries, who are dependent on Russia for around 40pc of their gas needs, have refused to make payments in roubles.

However, Russia appeared to row back on its demands on Wednesday, with the Kremlin's spokesman saying that "payments and delivery is a time-consuming process" – a hint that the March 31 deadline will not be enforced.

Germany, Russia's largest gas client, will continue to pay in euros or dollars, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that Putin had told the German chancellor that nothing would change for European partners, despite his plan for rouble payments.