European companies called on EU policy-makers yesterday to toughen their approach to China to secure a level playing field for European businesses.

European companies called on EU policy-makers yesterday to toughen their approach to China to secure a level playing field for European businesses.

EU companies look for level playing field when doing business in China

BusinessEurope, an organisation grouping business federations from 35 countries, said China was the most restrictive of the EU's major trading partners - with numerous barriers to investment, strict requirements for joint ventures and its procurement market closed to EU firms.

"The EU must reconsider its modus operandi towards China and put more emphasis on reciprocity and conditionality," BusinessEurope said in a report addressed to the European Commission and EU governments.

It underlined the disparity in market access between Chinese and foreign firms, financing advantages for Chinese firms in strategic sectors, cheap land and energy, and Beijing's support for some Chinese industries.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In