EU clears path for tougher antitrust laws on big tech ‘gatekeepers’

A key committee of EU lawmakers has agreed to tougher laws targeting Amazon, Apple, Alphabet unit Google and Facebook, earning a thumbs-up from EU antitrust chief and architect of the idea Margrethe Vestager.

Frustrated by the slow pace of antitrust investigations, Ms Vestager late last year proposed the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which sets out a list of dos and don'ts for US tech giants designated as online gatekeepers.

Gatekeepers are companies with at least €8bn in European turnover and an €80bn market capitalisation. The rules need to be thrashed out with the European Parliament and EU countries before they can be adopted.

A parliamentary committee, drafting lawmakers' negotiating position on the issue, voted for a tougher line that could also see travel website Booking.com, China's Alibaba and online retailer Zalando classified as gatekeepers.

The group also extended the scope of the DMA to web browsers, virtual assistants and connected TV, from Ms Vestager's list of online intermediation services, social networks, search engines, operating systems, online advertising services, cloud computing and video-sharing services.

It also wants to empower the European Commission to temporarily halt so-called killer acquisitions by gatekeepers, or takeovers aimed at shutting down nascent rivals.

Targeted advertising would be allowed with the consent of users, but banned for minors.

Breaches of the rules would result in fines of between 4pc and 20pc of a company's global turnover, compared with Ms Vestager's proposed 10pc.

"One step closer to a free, fair and competitive tech market where all players stand a chance to make it," Ms Vestager tweeted.