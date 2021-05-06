EU clampdown targets Chinese state-sponsored takeover deals

Fairness: Margrethe Vestager said subsidies could drive European companies from the market. Photo: Jacobia Dahm/Bloomberg

The EU is to get sweeping new powers to regulate businesses financially backed by governments outside the union making large acquisitions or public procurement bids.

The move targets Chinese dominance of the energy, raw materials and pharmaceuticals sectors, as well as its growing hold on technology.

Large companies will have to notify the EU if they have received government subsidies, and can be kicked out of public procurement bids or stopped from completing a merger.

The rules mirror the EU's regime for domestic companies.

“Until now, companies have been free to use foreign subsidies to buy up businesses here in Europe,” said European Commission competition chief, Margrethe Vestager.

Read More

“That's not fair on companies that don't get those subsidies. It's not fair on European workers and consumers, if subsidies drive the best companies from the market. And it has to stop.”

The notification requirement applies to mergers where either party has a global turnover of at least €500m and to public procurement bids worth €250m or more.

However, the EU can launch competition-style investigations into smaller transactions if it believes they were backed by significant subsidies.

A Commission investigation has found that the EU is “highly dependent” on 137 products – mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals – half of which originate in China.

Ireland has seen a major surge in investment from Chinese companies, including media giants Huawei and TikTok.

TikTok is to build its first European data centre in Ireland, an investment worth €420m that aims to create up to 200 new jobs.

The Commission is also seeking to loosen the US grip on cloud services and computer chips.

In separate report published on Wednesday, Commission staff highlight “possible internal dependencies on a limited number of firms” within the single market.

Although Ireland is not mentioned by name, the country is home to every major US technology company, and EU countries have repeatedly criticised Ireland’s record on data protection.

The new foreign subsidy regime – which will have to be approved by MEPs and EU governments – comes after the EU suggested it was suspending efforts to ratify last December’s investment deal with China.

But EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis sought to clarify comments he made in an interview with France's AFP newswire this week, insisting that there was “no change” in the bloc’s approach to approving the deal.

MEPs have refused to ratify it as a result of China’s treatment of its Muslim Uyghur community and Hong Kong democracy activists, as well as a recent round of Chinese counter-sanctions targeting EU institutions and politicians.

However, Mr Dombrovskis said that ratification was still the EU’s aim.

“The technical work is ongoing to prepare the ground for ratification,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “However, once again, I would repeat that the ratification process cannot be separated from [the] evolving dynamics of the wider EU-China relationship.”

German MEP Reinhard Bütikofer, one of the individuals targeted by the Chinese sanctions, said the Commission should concentrate on the subsidies regime “instead of continuing to dream” about the China investment deal.

Read More



