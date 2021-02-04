EU bailout fund chief says high government debt not a concern

Stability: Klaus Regling said debts can be serviced more easily now. Photo: Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg

It’s fine for governments to run up high debts during the pandemic, the head of the EU’s bailout fund has said.

Klaus Regling, head of the Luxembourg-based European Stability Mechanism (ESM), said debts can be serviced more easily now because of “permanently” low interest rates.

“I think it’s the right conclusion to say that we can comfortably live with higher debt levels than we thought 20 years ago because there are good economic reasons,” Mr Regling said yesterday.

The ESM was created in the wake of the Greek debt crisis, as the successor to the bailout fund used to dig Ireland out of debt in 2010.

But its loans came with tough reform conditions for banks and the public sector.

During the Covid-19 crisis, the EU has completely reversed course, even suspending its fiscal rules, which limit government deficits to 3pc of GDP and debt to 60pc.

The bloc is mulling a change to the rules to end the overly complex way it calculates deficits and put a stop to what many see as pro-cyclical debt reduction rates.

Mr Regling said it should do away with a debt reduction rule that requires governments to cut the portion of debt above 60pc of GDP by one-twentieth a year.

“This also doesn’t work anymore,” he said. “It would mean too-rapid fiscal consolidation – that would not be good – and also unnecessary given the low interest rates.”

The ESM chief predicts it will take “more than a year” to bring deficits down and that growth will only return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022

He also forecast “further pressure on bank profitability” as Covid-19 supports are withdrawn and companies struggle to pay back their loans.

"Many banks across Europe and possibly also in Ireland will likely face challenges as we transition out of the pandemic,” he told an online event organised by the Institute of International and European Affairs.

He said increased bond issuance by the European Commission this year should help create “a larger pool of highly rated European assets” to help banks diversify.

While the value of bond issuance by EU institutions and triple-A rated euro sovereigns is worth around 40pc of eurozone GDP – double what it was three years ago – it is still only half the ratio in the US, Mr Regling said.

