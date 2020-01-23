EU backs ban on some 5G suppliers amid Huawei concerns

The proposal is part of a so-called 'toolbox' of measures seen by Bloomberg, to help national governments to mitigate risks potentially arising from 5G mobile technology.

The recommendations will help coordinate the policies of member states to reduce the likelihood of espionage and sabotage.

While the measures do not explicitly mention China, they will help EU governments decide whether to limit the access of Huawei and other Chinese vendors to 5G, as phone companies accelerate investment in the technology.

Member states will act following risk assessments that take into account criteria outlined in a previous report, such as the "democratic checks and balances" in the home country of the supplier, according to the latest proposals.

The new document is due to be unveiled by senior EU officials next Wednesday.

The proposals will also include bolstering the role of national authorities, audits of telecoms operators, and measures to ensure diversity of suppliers for any single telecommunications company.

5G promises to fix data bottlenecks in busy areas and open up more sophisticated mobile applications, such as augmented reality gaming and mapping.

The technology will also be used to connect factories and transportation systems, as well as critical infrastructure.

US officials have long urged European governments to exclude Huawei from their networks, arguing the business threatens their national security.

Huawei and Chinese officials have repeatedly denied the company poses a spying risk.

Despite the US lobbying, the long-anticipated document will not point to a blanket European ban of Chinese companies from lucrative 5G contracts.

The proposals do, however, include stricter screening of foreign direct investment in the area of 5G, to avert takeovers of companies deemed critical for network security.

The document also proposes anti-dumping duties and other penalties for companies benefiting from state subsidies, in what could pave the way for import levies on Chinese equipment.

The European Commission's own powers are limited, as decisions to ban companies for national security reasons rest strictly with member states.

The wording of the toolbox and the political agreement leave room for countries to interpret the guidelines as they wish.

Telecoms companies in various European countries have already struck agreements with Huawei regarding 5G.

Still, the attempt at a coordinated approach among EU members may avoid potential US or Chinese retaliation against a single European country.

Many governments are wary of angering Beijing, which is a significant trading partner.

China's ambassador to Germany, Wu Ken, warned last month that a Huawei ban would result in consequences, and cited German auto sales within his country.

The United States is an important security ally that has said repeatedly it may reassess intelligence sharing with countries that use Huawei within their 5G networks.

British culture secretary Nicky Morgan has said the UK plans to keep Huawei out of critical national infrastructure.

A final decision is expected later this month.

Bloomberg