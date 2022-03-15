| 3.3°C Dublin

EU aims to sign up for global tax deal but US lawmakers waver

The Department of Finance said Ireland is ‘supportive’ of the draft

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

Sarah Collins

The EU will attempt to agree a landmark corporate tax deal on Tuesday in spite of internal “obstacles” and doubts about when the US will do the same.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday there were still “political obstacles” to a deal that would see multinationals pay 15pc tax on their global profits from next year.

