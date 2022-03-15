EU aims to sign up for global tax deal but US lawmakers waver

The EU will attempt to agree a landmark corporate tax deal on Tuesday in spite of internal “obstacles” and doubts about when the US will do the same.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday there were still “political obstacles” to a deal that would see multinationals pay 15pc tax on their global profits from next year.

A senior EU official said there are issues in “a small handful” of countries over timing, transitional measures and links with a parallel agreement to shift taxing rights for the world’s 100 largest firms to countries where they make their sales.

Under that part of the deal, Ireland could lose up to €2bn a year in tax revenue, the Department of Finance estimates.

Mr Le Maire said he spoke with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and ministers from Hungary, Czechia, Sweden and Poland in the last week about the deal.

The Department of Finance said Ireland is “supportive” of the draft.

“Given the tight deadline for operation of the new rules, it is important that we move forward to final agreement, to enable transposition into national law as soon as possible,” the Department said in a statement.

There are almost 900 US companies employing more than 190,000 people here, according to the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland.

More than 95pc of US multinationals say Ireland will remain attractive to American investors after the tax changes, according to an AmCham survey, with 87.5pc of companies saying they added jobs in Ireland over the last year.

But US lawmakers and firms have expressed concerns about the two-pillar deal, brokered by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) last year.

US President Joe Biden plans to bring in the deal via his $1.7trn (€1.6trn) ‘Build Back Better’ plan, which has stalled due to pushback from Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, led by Idaho’s Mike Crapo, wrote to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last month.

They fear the US will lose taxing rights overseas if tax credits granted at home lower the effective tax rate that firms pay to less than 15pc.

“Foreign countries could effectively capture the benefit of congressionally-provided tax credits and deductions targeted at domestic innovation, investment, and job creation,” the Republicans’ letter said.

Under the OECD rules, firms with global turnover of more than €750m a year have to pay taxes of 15pc tax on their worldwide profits. If they fail to pay enough tax in one country, they will have to top it up in another jurisdiction.

US firms echoed Republicans’ concerns, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD’s director of tax policy, said on Monday all of the technical work has been completed and that countries “now have all the tools they need to begin implementing” them.

EU finance ministers are also poised to agree on a new carbon border tax on Tuesday to meet the bloc’s 2030 climate targets and add new sources of revenue.