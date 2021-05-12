| 4.3°C Dublin

EU aims to dial down US tariff war, starting with bourbon 

Move could hit investment in Irish distillers owned by US drinks makers

EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis is in ‘intensive’ talks with US. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Sarah Collins

The EU is “hopeful” it can halt an automatic tariff of 50pc on American bourbon imports due to kick in next month.

The move could hit investment in Irish distillers owned by US drinks makers, such as the Slane, Cooley, Kilbeggan and Tyrconnell brands.

