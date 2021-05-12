EU aims to dial down US tariff war, starting with bourbon 

The EU is “hopeful” it can halt an automatic tariff of 50pc on American bourbon imports due to kick in next month.

The move could hit investment in Irish distillers owned by US drinks makers, such as the Slane, Cooley, Kilbeggan and Tyrconnell brands.

European Commission trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said yesterday that he is in “intensive discussions” with President Joe Biden’s administration to try to stop the clock on the dispute.

The 25pc tariffs, which were imposed in 2018 in retaliation against US tariffs on EU steel and aluminium exports, are due to double to 50pc on June 1.

Former US President Donald Trump said the tariffs were necessary to protect US steel makers, as a matter of national security.

“We are not accepting that [the] US is treating [the] EU as a threat to national security and we hope that the new administration will correct that,” Mr Dombrovskis told the Institute of International and European Affairs.

“We are now in intensive discussions with the Biden administration as regards this, to see how we can ensure that we actually are addressing, in the sector of steel, the core problem, which is a global steel overcapacity, and not so much the production of steel in the EU or the US. You know that the bulk of the overcapacity comes from China.

“We are working on this and of course we are hopeful that we can avoid this next step in terms of our response.”

While US tariffs concentrated on EU steel and aluminium, the EU retaliated 25pc tariffs on €2.8bn worth of American products, including bourbon, motorbikes and denim jeans.

But William Lavelle, head of the Irish Whiskey Association, says the tariffs will hit investment in Irish distillers owned by US drinks makers Beam Suntory and Brown–Forman.

“We don’t want to see tariffs on any whiskey,” Mr Lavelle told the Irish Independent.

“We want to see an end to all tariffs, and we call on both the EU and the US to do a deal to avoid a doubling of tariffs by June 1.”

Last month the EU and US agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs imposed in a separate dispute over subsidies to aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

Irish whiskey makers largely escaped the Airbus-Boeing tariffs, although Baileys and Kerrygold were caught in the dispute.

In his speech, Mr Dombrovskis also hit out at Chinese counter-sanctions on MEPs and EU institutions, saying they were “unjustified, and regrettable, and not helpful”.