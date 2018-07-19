Ethiopian Airlines in talks to purchase stake in Eritrean Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines is in talks to take a stake in Eritrean Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines, said in an interview on Thursday.

Ethiopian Airlines is in talks to take a stake in Eritrean Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines, said in an interview on Thursday.

He added that a study would be conducted to determine the size of the stake.

"We are assessing the situation of Eritrean Airlines right now," Tewolde said.

"I spoke with the CEO yesterday. They have one leased airplane - a (Boeing) 737. We have started discussions," said Tewolde during a visit to the Eritrean capital Asmara.

Earlier, it was reported that Eritrea pulled troops back from the heavily militarised border with Ethiopia as a "gesture of reconciliation".

The announcement was made by the pro-government Eritrean Press agency on its Facebook page.

There was no immediate confirmation from the government in Asmara but the move would be consistent with rapidly improving ties between the two neighbours in the Horn of Africa who fought a war in 1998 in which tens of thousands died. A military stalement has persisted since then.

Reuters