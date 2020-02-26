Ethical firms strive for better 'even when the going is tough'

Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, yesterday announced the 132 honourees representing 51 countries and 21 industries to earn the title of World's Most Ethical Companies in 2020.

This is the 14th annual recognition of those who prioritise ethical behaviour as a means to improve the world, while enhancing business performance.

14 companies appear on the list for the first time, while seven have been named every year since 2007.

"Leading CEOs and organizations continue to prove our long-held hypothesis that conducting ethical business is the key to maximizing profits," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich.

The assessment process - Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient - includes more than 200 data points on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

Among the honourees are Allianz Insurance, eBay, fashion chain H&M, Accenture and General Motors.

"Being a company with the highest integrity and commitment to our core values has always been at the heart of who we are as a company and is fundamental to building trust with all of our stakeholders-including our people, our clients and our communities," said Accenture CEO, Julie Sweet. "Our fundamental belief is that businesses not only have an opportunity, but an obligation, to be a force for good in the world."

Chairman and CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra said: "It's easier to live your values when things are going well, but it's more difficult when the going gets tough.

"At General Motors, we are determined to lead the automotive industry in creating a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, and to doing it with integrity."

Ethisphere will hold a celebratory gala dinner on March 31 in New York City with Make-A-Wish CEO, Richard K. Davis, as keynote speaker.

Best practices and insights from the 2020 honourees will be released in a report and webcast in March.

PA Media