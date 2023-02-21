| 6.8°C Dublin

ESG risks sinking into an ‘alphabet soup’ of disclosure standards, says markets watchdog

Frances Schwartzkopff and John Ainger

An industry-led push to boost ESG disclosure has devolved into a confusing “alphabet soup” of standards that is hurting investor efforts to assess corporate progress on climate, according to the chair of the global markets watchdog.

I belong to the school of financial supervisors who don’t have any problem with self-regulation until it doesn’t work anymore,” said Jean-Paul Servais, the newly appointed chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, in an interview. “And then we have to switch to something else, maybe another kind of regulation.”

