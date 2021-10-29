ESG returns are an ‘illusion’ driven by investment inflows, argues controversial new study

Proponents argue there's evidence an ESG framework can help pick winning stocks by seizing on the broader fight against climate change and social inequities - making Tesla more attractive than Exxon Mobil. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

The doing-well-by-doing-good conviction driving environment, social and governance (ESG) oriented investors around the world is nothing more than an illusion of their own making, according to a controversial new study.

Research from the Swiss Finance Institute argues stocks highly rated on environmental, social and governance metrics have outperformed in recent years all thanks to the trillions of dollars flooding the sector. The fundamentals of socially responsible investing have played no role in driving these returns.

In fact, ESG bets would have backfired spectacularly without this influx of cash – leaving Wall Street portfolios at the mercy of volatile capital flows.

"Under the absence of flow-driven price pressure, the aggregate ESG industry would have strongly underperformed the market from 2016 to 2021," Philippe van der Beck said in the ‘Flow-Driven ESG Returns’ paper published this month. "If however, ESG inflows unexpectedly revert, the realised future return may be strongly negative."

It's the latest contribution to the raging debate on the "have your cake and eat it" pitch driving the industry, which as of last year has amassed a whopping €30trn in assets.

Proponents argue there's evidence an ESG framework can help pick winning stocks by seizing on the broader fight against climate change and social inequities – making Tesla more attractive than Exxon Mobil, for example. Even if there is something to Mr Van der Beck's analysis, profound global changes will still boost ESG shares far into the future.

To the researcher, the point is that flows have so far driven industry performance – more than commonly acknowledged. Just as retail traders were able to power seemingly deadbeat companies to dizzying highs this year from GameStop to AMC Entertainment Holdings, prices of stocks bought by ESG investors will naturally rise – even without any fundamental justification.

Mr Van der Beck's conclusions are rooted in the Inelastic Markets Hypothesis, a new theory about asset prices that's been gaining traction. He says moving $1 from a regular market portfolio to a typical ESG one boosts the value of stocks favored by the latter by as much as $2.50. Without inflows, a long-short ESG strategy would have recorded "significantly negative" results.

He calculates what returns would have been without all that cash by putting a number on each stock's appeal to socially conscious funds and its price reaction to flows.

The study has drawn more downloads than the average equation-filled finance paper since it was posted last week on the Social Science Research Network. Jean-Philippe Bouchaud, chairman of quant hedge fund Capital Fund Management, concurred with the conclusions on LinkedIn.

It dovetails with similar warnings including from the Bank of International Settlements in September that the explosion in green financing may be driving a bubble akin to the dot-com mania.