Ergo: Shovlin's iSmash UK phone repair chain reaches for Sky

Broadcaster Sky has taken a minority stake in iSmash, the UK chain of smartphone repair shops founded by Julian Shovlin, the son of former Ferrari-driving boom-time developer Paddy, Ergo has learned.

The two firms will co-locate new stores together in the UK, with the first having opened in Liverpool in late October.

Liz Wynn, who was a founding director of Sky's UK virtual mobile network, has joined iSmash as a director. She brings 15 years of mobile industry experience to the role, having also held commercial director posts in Sky Sports, Cinema and TV divisions.

UK Rich Lister and Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross previously took a minority stake in Shovlin's business, which now has 31 shops - 15 of which are in London.

With retail landlords keen to do post-Covid rent deals, Shovlin, who studied business and economics at Trinity College, will be able to share the rent with Sky, whose mobile virtual network is approaching two million customers, and lower his operating costs.

iSmash turned over £21m (€23.3m) in 2018 when its most recent accounts were filed, but its losses had doubled on the previous year to £2.4m. The firm charges up to £285 (€318) for replacing a broken screen on the latest iPhone or Samsung.

Sky and iSmash will initially look to locate stores in major cities, where Covid saw footfall rise in suburbs and fall in central locations. The exact number remains under review while the pandemic continues, Shovlin said, adding that it had been a challenging year.

Ballymore's Mulryan still backing London post-Brexit

Ballymore, the property development company led by Sean Mulryan, has received approval from the Mayor of London to regenerate a 10-acre site in Shoreditch, central London.

The development will provide 1.4 million sq ft of workspace, over 100 retail, restaurant and leisure spaces, and 500 homes, making it one of the most significant regeneration projects in London in recent years.

Mulryan, who is Chairman and Group Chief Executive of Ballymore, has shrugged off Brexit concerns "For Ballymore, London will continue to be one of the world's most important cities, notwithstanding the current uncertain economic environment," he said. "Covid-19 has affected tourism dramatically but the tourists will come back. London is a melting pot of cultures, nationalities and backgrounds: it is resilient."

There was cause for some celebration at New York Stock Exchange-listed Party City last week. The US party product retailer agreed to sell a substantial portion of its international business, including in Ireland, to Endless LLP, a UK-based private equity investor, in a deal worth $59m (¤48.7m).

As well as its Ireland operation, the deal includes its businesses in the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, which operate under a number of trade names, including Amscan International, Party Delights, and Livario, and several website brands in Europe.

