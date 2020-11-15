Equity markets cheer the end of Trump's chaotic presidency

It's been a roller-coaster year for equity markets. Over the past two weeks investors have reacted to the US presidential election result, the positive news on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine and even the prospect of an EU/UK trade deal being concluded.

Since the US presidential election the Stoxx Europe 600 index has increased by an enormous 8pc and S&P 500 by 5pc. US 10-year Treasury yields, which had fallen 0.5pc during the summer when no end to the Covid-19 pandemic was in sight, are now back close to 1pc. Investors betting on central banks will have to do less quantitative easing to help the recovery.

Remarkably, the S&P 500 is up 10pc from its level one year ago, albeit largely on the performance of the technology sector.

Is this optimism justified? It remains to be seen how quickly a vaccine can be rolled out. Investors' faith in an economic rebound in 2021 will now largely depend on the announcements from Pfizer, Moderna and other pharmaceutical companies. However, the threat to the global economy from Donald Trump's volatile presidency has now been removed.

First and foremost this should allow a fresh fiscal stimulus package to be approved by Congress in the new year - a move which Federal Chair Jerome Powell has been at pains to highlight is necessary, with interest rates at zero, to help the US economy through the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in the midst of his mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests in the US, its easy to forget the volatility in markets that was created last year by Trump's trade wars with China and Europe - put on pause in 2020.

Just last week the European Union imposed $4bn of tariffs on US imports, having won its case on illegal US subsidies to Boeing, retaliating against similar US moves against Airbus.

In May 2019 the Trump administration had applied 25pc tariffs on $200bn of Chinese imports, with China retaliating with similar tariffs on $60bn of US goods. Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, gloomy market commentators had argued these trade tensions would be the tipping point for a long overdue recession.

Despite the phase one deal agreed between the US and China in January, effectively a temporary truce, the two sides have still been involved in tit-for-tat exchanges this year.

In September, the WTO found that the Trump administration's tariffs violated global trade rules because they had only been applied to China and exceeded maximum rates, drawing the ire of US Trade Secretary Robert Lighthizer, who dismissed the WTO as "completely inadequate to stop China's harmful technology practices".

In a retaliatory move on September 26 the US Commerce Department imposed restrictions on China's largest chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) on the basis equipment supplied could potentially be used for military purposes.

A Biden presidency taking a more conciliatory approach to international relations should help defuse these tensions. Of course, concerns on intellectual property rights will remain, so that US/Chinese trade disputes may continue, but hopefully the rhetoric will dial down and ease fears that the trade wars spiralling out of control.

Brexit deal won't be panacea for UK's poor growth performance

Sterling traded as low as 88.6p against the euro this week, its strongest level since May, as expectations grew that an EU/UK trade deal may be agreed. This is despite the theatrics from 10 Downing Street. Following the European Council meeting in October, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had insisted the talks were over - but true to form he soon performed a U-turn as negotiations quickly resumed.

Ostensibly, the exit from Number 10 of Communications Director Lee Cain appears to have reflected the mishandling of the UK government's response to Covid-19. However, the subsequent departure of Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings and news that David Frost was also reported to be considering his positions suggests more was afoot. It was reported that Conservative MPs saw Cain's exit as the Vote Leave cadres' influence on Johnson starting to wane.

In the context of the crucial weeks of the trade negotiations, its not unreasonable to speculate a dispute on concessions to the EU to secure may have been the root of the issue.

Hardline Brexiteers had talked up the prospect of a favourable UK/US trade deal with the Trump White House. Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi had made clear the Democratic party would block any deal that would threaten the Good Friday Agreement. However, Biden's win appears to have rammed home the message - at the expense of Dominic Cummings' political capital.

Even if Johnson does get his deal he will soon come under pressure as its shortcomings become clear. The UK may secure quota- and tariff-free trade in goods with Europe, but the agreement will have no provision for business, consultancy, financial or legal services. These are sectors in which the UK is highly specialised in and the lack of access to the EU single market will hinder its export performance for some time to come.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is now looking forward to rolling out the new 'points based' migration system, restricting the rights of EU citizens to work in the UK. In this context, appeals for EU countries to provide working visas for employees of UK consultancy firms and other service providers will likely fall on deaf ears - dismissed by the UK once again 'cherry picking'.

The UK's economic performance will likely deteriorate outside of the EU single market - not improve. The vision of a global trading Britain, breaking free of EU red tape and regulation, striking ambitious trade deals with the US and other countries, is fading and giving way to the cold reality of life outside the EU single market.

Vaccine could release pent-up demand in the Irish economy

It appears the negative impact of Ireland's second lockdown will be smaller than in April. The construction and manufacturing sectors have remained open and Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) claimants have increased only to 342,500, compared with above 500,000 three weeks into the last lockdown.

Should a vaccine be successfully deployed, the impaired financial position of many Irish SME's and threat of insolvencies could delay the recovery somewhat. However, Irish GDP data will continue to be driven by the multinational sector, which has seen little disruption from Covid. Challenges such as the housing sector and global corporate tax reform may well return to the fore in 2021.

There could also be a sharp release of pent-up demand into the economy next year. Through 2020, as in other European countries, Irish households have deferred spending, increased their savings and paid down debt. Hence, Irish households' deposits in the banking sector have grown by an enormous 11pc over the past 12 months to €121bn. Over the same period, lending to Irish households by banks has fallen by 1.5pc to €105bn.

Should a vaccine allow consumer confidence to rebound, the impact could be similar to the expiration of SSIA accounts during the Celtic Tiger era and lead to a temporary bubble in consumer spending next year - although hopefully without the subsequent hangover.

Conall MacCoille is chief economist with Davy