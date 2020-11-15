| 10.6°C Dublin

Equity markets cheer the end of Trump's chaotic presidency

Conall MacCoille

The threat to the global economy from Donald Trump's volatile presidency has been removed by Joe Biden's election win. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The threat to the global economy from Donald Trump&rsquo;s volatile presidency has been removed by Joe Biden&rsquo;s election win. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The threat to the global economy from Donald Trump’s volatile presidency has been removed by Joe Biden’s election win. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

It's been a roller-coaster year for equity markets. Over the past two weeks investors have reacted to the US presidential election result, the positive news on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine and even the prospect of an EU/UK trade deal being concluded.

Since the US presidential election the Stoxx Europe 600 index has increased by an enormous 8pc and S&P 500 by 5pc. US 10-year Treasury yields, which had fallen 0.5pc during the summer when no end to the Covid-19 pandemic was in sight, are now back close to 1pc. Investors betting on central banks will have to do less quantitative easing to help the recovery.

Remarkably, the S&P 500 is up 10pc from its level one year ago, albeit largely on the performance of the technology sector.

