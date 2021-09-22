Entain hits record high on DraftKings offer

Entain's shares jumped 10pc to a record high on Wednesday after the gambling firm announced a $22.4bn takeover proposal from US-based DraftKings , which was double a bid it rejected from MGM earlier this year.

The British group's shares hit £24.9 after the opening bell on UK's blue-chip index, compared with the £28 per share proposed by DraftKings - a 46.2pc premium to Entain's closing price on Monday.

Markets have also been pricing in the prospects of another bid from casino group MGM, with which Entain has a joint venture in the United States.

Entain rejected an $11bn approach from MGM in January.

By 07:45 GMT, Entain's shares were 8pc higher at £24.4.

Dealmaking is picking up in online gaming as the United States opens up to sports betting and players look to build scale as well as tap the expertise of foreign companies that have been operating in the market for longer.

Caesars Entertainment bought Britain's William Hill in a £2.9bn deal earlier this year.

JP Morgan analysts said DraftKings' offer for Entain would have to be attractive for MGM to give up its desire to control its joint venture with Entain, BetMGM, which is expected to turn profitable in 2023.

MGM said on Tuesday any deal that would leave Entain with a competing business in the United States would require MGM's consent.