Energy prices fall as Putin softens stance and winds pick up

A pedestrian passes a currency exchange kiosk in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Washington and its allies have threatened sweeping sanctions if Vladimir Putin takes action against Ukraine -- the U.S. has said its intelligence indicates Russia may attack imminently, officials in Moscow have repeatedly denied an invasion is planned. Photographer: Ethan Swope/Bloomberg

European natural gas and power prices dropped after Russia said it had begun returning troops to their bases from the Ukrainian border and President Vladimir Putin offered assurances to Germany’s chancellor on energy supplies.

Mild temperatures and strong winds feeding renewables also helped ease energy prices.

Wholesale benchmark European gas prices fell as much as 15pc.

Gas prices fell below €70 a megawatt-hour for the first time in almost a month, before settling around €71 by early evening in Amsterdam.

The UK wholesale gas equivalent dropped as much as 14pc to 166.8 pence (€1.986) per therm.

Germany's benchmark month-ahead power contract declined as much as 10pc to €151 per megawatt-hour.

Shares moved the other way amid growing confidence a war will be avoided, though the swings were more limited.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.1pc after ending Monday 1.8pc lower.

In Dublin the Iseq 20 index of leading shares ended up 0.90pc, with strong gains for the likes of Kingspan and Smurfit Kappa in particular and more more modest rises across much of the rest of the market.

Similar or stronger gains were see across European stock markets.

"The gains reflect some modest easing of tensions at the Ukrainian border, with Russian troops apparently returning to base for the time being," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei L avrov said that Russia is confident that diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving a tense stand-off with the U.S. and Europe will succeed.

On Monday, Mr Putin countered US warnings that Russia may invade Ukraine within days. Moscow has repeatedly denied any such plans.

Still, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock joined a chorus of Western voices expressing scepticism over Moscow's statement that it was beginning to pull back troops from the Ukrainian border.

"Every step of de-escalation would be reason for hope. But so far there are only words, which now have to be followed by actions," she said.

Mr Putin had built up 130,00 troops close to Ukraine.