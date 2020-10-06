Energy boost: Spain targets €8.9bn fund for hydrogen plan to power heavy industry

Spain is stepping up its efforts to enter the race to build a hydrogen industry as it seeks a greener fuel for heavy industry.

Madrid has a roadmap to build 4 gigawatts of green hydrogen capacity by 2030 and is expected to announce government approval of the program today, according to Sara Aagesen, Spain's secretary of state for energy. The programme would require an investment of €8.9bn within the next decade.

"Spain has the capacity to become a relevant player in the renewable hydrogen sector by taking advantage of our high potential of generating renewable power at very competitive prices," said Ms Aagesen.

The EU has put hydrogen at the heart of its measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55pc in 2030 and to become climate neutral by 2050. Hydrogen, if it's made with renewables, could replace oil, natural gas and coal and help eliminate about a third of emissions from industries like steel and cement by mid-century.

