Energy bills push Dutch greenhouse operators to the brink of insolvency

Dutch greenhouses are vulnerable due to the cost of lighting and heating the massive glass structures that cover an area equivalent to 17,000 soccer fields. Photo: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

Dutch greenhouses are cutting output of food and flowers and almost one in 10 expect to be forced into bankruptcy soon by Europe's energy crisis, an industry group survey showed.

The recent survey by Glastuinbouw Nederland is one of the latest signs of how the region's energy crunch is making it more expensive to produce goods and commodities. A quarter of the Netherlands' cultivation area has been cut and 8pc of greenhouse businesses predict filing for bankruptcy this year.

The country is the top flower exporter and one of Europe's largest fresh fruit and vegetable producers. Its greenhouses are particularly vulnerable due to the cost of lighting and heating the massive glass structures that cover an area equivalent to 17,000 soccer fields.

While food prices have come down since Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiled grain markets, they're still much higher than usual and any further supply disruptions could fuel more food inflation.

Dutch growers are just one of Europe's key sectors being forced to cut back output. The region's fertiliser and vegetable oil output has been hit, while metals smelters have also been shuttered or curtailed due to rising costs.

European natural gas prices fluctuated on Monday as traders weighed the potential for supply disruptions – due to an escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine – against strong LNG imports elsewhere in Europe.

Benchmark Dutch front-month futures climbed as much as 3.4pc after slumping earlier to the lowest intraday level since July 1.

Russian president Vladimir Putin threatened further missile strikes on Ukraine after Russia hit Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of the invasion.

Russia's attacks "could be playing a part in higher risk premium being added back in, in case of pipeline collateral damage," said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS in London.

For now, Europe's gas stockpiles are higher than usual, offering a buffer in the event of more pipeline gas disruptions

Gas orders indicate Russian supplies continue to flow to Europe via Ukraine through one cross-border point, but the latest escalation raises the perceived vulnerability of the link. Shipments through a second route were halted in May by the conflict.

For now, Europe's gas stockpiles are higher than usual, offering a buffer in the event of more pipeline gas disruptions. Liquefied natural gas flows to north-west Europe are at their highest seasonal levels since at least 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, much of the continent is expected to see higher temperatures than previously forecast, Maxar said in a report, easing demand.

The market is waiting to see if officials can come up with credible steps to ease the crisis exacerbated by curtailed supplies from Russia in the fallout of the war.