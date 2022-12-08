Ending of work-from-home boosts UK pub chain profits

Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has swung back to a profit following the easing of pandemic restrictions despite the “highly challenging” trading backdrop.

Irish horse racing magnates JP McManus and John Magnier own a combined 23.5pc stake in the stock market-listed business which owns pubs chains including All Bar One and Toby Carvery.

It told investors that like-for-like sales have increased by 6.5pc since the end of its latest financial year in late September.

M&B said the recovery of sales has been “encouraging” as it has benefited from the return to office working, which has boosted city centre locations.

The company is “cautiously optimistic” but said it remains mindful of cost-of-living challenges for customers, which are expected at least through the current year.

Read More

It highlighted cost inflation as a particularly significant challenge, warning that it expects its roughly £1.8b n (€2.1bn) cost base to increase by between 10pc and 12pc before efforts to mitigate this.

M&B welcomed the UK government energy price guarantee for businesses, which capped prices for six months from the start of October.

However, it said energy costs are still expected to increase this year and there is “significant uncertainty” of prices in the second half of the year.

Earlier this week, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said pubs across the country could shut without clarity soon over what will happen to energy costs after the scheme’s current planned finish date at the end of March next year.

It came as the company posted an £8m pre-tax profit for the year to September 24, jumping from a £42m loss in the previous year.

M&B claimed that profits would have been near to pre-Covid levels had it not been impacted by a £70m increase in utility costs over the year.

Meanwhile, revenues more than doubled to £2.2bn following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Phil Urban, chief executive of Mitchells & Butlers, said: “The trading environment remains highly challenging, with cost inflation continuing to put pressure on margins and we are ever mindful of the pressures that the UK consumer is facing.