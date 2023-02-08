| 10°C Dublin

Emmanuel Macron’s pension plans spark renewed backlash in France as strikes and protests grip country

Protesters hold a banner demanding to stop plans to push back France’s retirement age during a demonstration in Paris. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP

Protesters hold a banner demanding to stop plans to push back France’s retirement age during a demonstration in Paris. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP

Sylvie Corbet

New nationwide strikes disrupted public transport and schools, as well as power, oil and gas supplies in France yesterday, while tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in a third round of protests against planned pension reforms.

The protests came a day after French lawmakers began debating a pension bill that would raise the minimum retirement age  from 62 to 64. The bill is the flagship legislation of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term.

