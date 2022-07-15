Emirates refuses travel curbs in showdown with Heathrow Airport

EMIRATES airline said yesterday it had rejected demands by London's Heathrow Airport to cut capacity despite being threatened with legal action, and intended to continue operating its six daily flights to Britain's busiest airport.

Heathrow this week asked airlines to stop selling some tickets for summer flights, limiting the number of passengers flying from the hub to 100,000 a day to ease pressure on operations that have been unable to keep up with demand.

Emirates, owned by the government of Dubai, said Heathrow had given the airline 36 hours from Wednesday to reduce capacity on its six daily flights, which are operated with the Airbus A380 superjumbo.

"Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers, but also threatened legal action for non-compliance," the airline said.

"Until further notice, Emirates plans to operate as scheduled to and from (Heathrow)," it said in the statement.

Emirates, the world's biggest operator of long-haul jets, relies on international flights for its operations.

Heathrow is one of the world's most important hubs, while Emirates has no domestic market to cushion from a drop in international traffic.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport had been forced to impose restrictions after months of consultations with airlines failed to deliver a solution, citing staff shortages as the main issue.

"We had no choice but to take the difficult decision to impose a capacity cap designed to give passengers a better, more reliable journey and to keep everyone working at the airport safe."

"It would be disappointing if instead of working together, any airline would want to put profit ahead of a safe and reliable passenger journey," the spokesperson added.

Other airlines, such as Aer Lingus, have said they were awaiting guidance from Heathrow on how capacity limits would impact them.

Some such as Etihad Airways say they have been forced to reschedule flights at short notice.

Global airline association IATA has criticized the cuts.

Emirates said tens of thousands of passengers would be affected if the airline did reduce capacity and that it was impossible to rebook travellers as upcoming flights were full.

A single Emirates A380 can carry more than 600 passengers.

The airline accused Heathrow of incompetence and for having a "blatant disregard" for consumers.

It urged Heathrow's shareholders to scrutinise decisions by its management team.

Emirates said dnata, a unit of parent Emirates Group that provides ground handling and catering services at Heathrow, was capable and ready to handle its flights there.

"So the crux of the issue lies with the central services and systems which are the responsibility of the airport operator."

Last month Emirates says it was given given just hours to scrap an A380 flight.