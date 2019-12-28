Emirates president Clark to depart after 17 years
The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire next June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East's biggest carrier, the company has confirmed.
Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was launched, will remain as an adviser, the company told the Associated Press.
His retirement at the end of June 2020 was first announced by Emirates chairman sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in an internal company memo to employees on Tuesday. No details were given on who will succeed him.
The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates. Local media, which reported that Mr Clark turned 70 in November, wrote glowing pieces about his tenure after news broke that he would be stepping down as president.
The Dubai-based 'Gulf News' described him as the "genius" who had headed the airline since 2003.
Abu Dhabi-based 'The National' said he helped take Emirates' growth "to dizzying heights".
The newspaper noted that when Emirates began operations in 1985, it was leasing planes from Pakistan International Airlines, and now has a fleet of 270 aircraft that fly to 159 cities.
Emirates has expanded rapidly in the US and elsewhere in recent decades, operating daily flights to major North American cities.
Associated Press
Irish Independent