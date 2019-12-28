Emirates president Clark to depart after 17 years

The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire next June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East's biggest carrier, the company has confirmed.

The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire next June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East's biggest carrier, the company has confirmed.

Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was launched, will remain as an adviser, the company told the Associated Press.

His retirement at the end of June 2020 was first announced by Emirates chairman sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in an internal company memo to employees on Tuesday. No details were given on who will succeed him.

The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates. Local media, which reported that Mr Clark turned 70 in November, wrote glowing pieces about his tenure after news broke that he would be stepping down as president.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In