Emirates looks to expand along with Dublin Airport

It's a lot of choice for the business traveller heading to Africa or Asia. But despite the competition, Emirates reported a rise in traffic for 2019.

"Last year, we did 2pc extra which on the face of it, is almost flat, but ... bear in mind there were more than 50 flights per week last summer east, if you add everybody up," said Ireland country manager Enda Corneille.

"That kind of result, if you had offered it to me, I would have taken up."

Further expansion here is on the cards but will need the €1.8bn makeover for Dublin Airport, to allow it to handle up to 40 million passengers a year, to get the green light.

In particular, a €300m investment in a new Pier 5 area in Terminal 2 to handle more wide-body aircraft is crucial, says Corneille.

"Our hope now is that this issue [Dublin Airport expanding] can be put to bed and the building can start. There are pain points at the moment with things to fix. For us, Pier 5 would open out the possibility of a third service and selfishly that's what we're interested in."

He argues that a third daily service, rather than deploying aircraft larger than the Boeing 777s currently in use on the route, is of more benefit to users flying on from its Dubai hub to other destinations.

"Our preference would be a third flight because it gives you another bank of connections. We now have lunchtime and evening flights, so maybe some time in the morning. Putting on a bigger aircraft is fine but it doesn't help the passenger," Corneille believes.

Stats for last week show that the 28 flights in both directions on the Dublin-Dubai route were 98pc full. "With that kind of seat factor, there's the argument for the extra capacity."

It's still a medium-term aim, with Corneille conceding it's probably most likely in the next 18 months.

The long-haul market out of Dublin has a new arrival this spring, with Juneyao flying direct between Dublin and Shanghai, Emirates' key end-point for its lucrative cargo trade.

But Corneille is confident of maintaining market share, perhaps more so after the decision by another Chinese carrier, Hainan, to drop its Dublin-Shenzhen service after only a few months in operation last year - with its direct Beijing flight also put on ice till this year.

And another competitor, Cathay Pacific, dropped its winter service out of the Irish capital to Hong Kong, but will resume flights at the end of March. "We didn't really see any pain when Hainan came in," says Corneille. He believes that his airline's name in the market is a selling point in the business and leisure sectors, with the Dubai-headquartered carrier - eight years in the market here - also adopting an Irish flavour.

"We've tried as hard as we can to give it an Irish flavour," he says. "If you fly out of Dublin, invariably one or both of those pilots is Irish, many of the cabin crew Irish, and we are carrying now an increasing number of familiar Irish products on board.

"Even the carpets on the aircraft and the seat back covers in economy class are manufactured by Botany Weaving in the Liberties."

He remembers Emirates' first year in the market, after the economic slump, with many passengers visiting friends and relatives in Australia - or just staying there for good.

And the sign of the economic times now? Corneille says it's a "misnomer" that business-class seats are paid for by companies. And while the busy corporate workers with stringent travel policies might be down the back, it's the leisure market - grannies visiting friends or family, or just holidaying - packing out the business, and even the priciest first-class, cabins.

