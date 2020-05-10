Emirates: 28pc fall in profit as virus cuts into earnings

Stewardesses of an Emirates Airlines flight from London arrive at Dubai International Airport amid the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Emirates Group, which operates the world's largest long-haul carrier, reported a 28pc decline in full-year profit as the impact of the coronavirus cut into earnings in March.

Net income for the year ended March 31 fell to 1.7bn dirhams (€424m) from 2.3bn dirhams a year ago, according to a statement. Revenue dropped to 104bn dirhams, affected by the Dubai International Airport runway closure in the first quarter and Covid-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter. The March results were "severely impacted" by the suspension of flights following the lockdown by countries due to the spread of Covid-19.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg