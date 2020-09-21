Emigrant trail: Green light for refurbishment of London Irish Centre given green light

‘Inspirational’: The new London Irish Centre will be the biggest of its kind in the world – construction is due to begin in 2023

Once a refuge for the anonymous hordes of young Irish seeking a better life in Britain, the London Irish Centre now has a brighter future itself thanks, in part, to household names whose origins lie in that emigrant trail.

The centre, in Camden Town, has received planning permission for a refurbishment that will make it the largest Irish centre in the world and enable it to build on its reputation as an important social, cultural and academic hub.

The project has enjoyed support from stars including TV presenter Dermot O'Leary and singer Ed Sheeran, both of whom have spoken of their Irish roots, while other well-known Irish names including singer Niall Horan have also thrown their weight behind the enterprise.

A donation of £1m (€1.15m) from the Irish Government helped kick-start fundraising and a further £2.5m has been raised, putting the centre about a quarter of the way towards the overall cost.

Construction is expected to start in 2023, with backers hoping the building firms used will have Irish roots.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan welcomed the decision, saying: "It will support the thriving Irish community in London and ensure that the space continues to serve as a centre of excellence, providing an inspirational exemplar of how a migrant group has become an integral part of the capital whilst maintaining strong connections to their heritage."

Centre CEO Ellen Ryan said: "The new centre is needed now more than ever, as we grow and develop our social, community and cultural offering."

Former CEO Sean Kennedy said a modern part of the old building symbolised the connections between past and future Irish generations.

Irish Independent