Elon Musk’s Twitter followers vote for him to cut stake in Tesla

Tesla shares tumbled the most in eight months after Elon Musk’s Twitter followers voted in favour of selling 10pc of his stake in a poll set up by the electric-car chief.

A majority of 3.5 million Twitter users – 58pc – said they would support such a sale in a Twitter poll that Mr Musk ran over the weekend.

The stake would be valued at about $21bn (€18bn) based on 170.5 million Tesla shares he holds.

“I was prepared to accept either outcome,” Mr Musk said in a tweet after the poll closed.

Tesla shares dropped 4.7pc to $57.55 yesterday morning in New York after slumping as much as 7.3pc, the most in a day since March 5. The stock had climbed 73pc this year to November 5 while the S&P 500 rose 25pc.

The crowd-sourcing exercise is the latest example of Mr Musk’s long history of using Twitter and his legions of fans on the platform to stoke interest in his company, sometimes pushing the envelope with tongue-in-cheek tweets.

The world’s richest person proposed the move in a tweet citing recent discussions about the ultra-wealthy hoarding unrealised gains to avoid paying taxes. Mr Musk doesn’t take a salary, but has to pay taxes on any stock options that he exercises.

Mr Musk’s tweets have moved Tesla shares in the past, sometimes drawing the ire of authorities. In 2018 Mr Musk agreed to get approval from a Tesla attorney before communicating material information to investors as part of a settlement with US securities regulators. It wasn’t clear whether that official previewed Mr Musk’s Twitter poll.

While large sales by insiders are often seen as a negative signal, a sale of this size won’t alter Tesla’s story in a meaningful way, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Demand remains high for Tesla shares among both institutional and retail investors, he said. The unorthodox step of getting buy-in from fans and investors via a poll may also ease any concerns.

“Selling 10pc is probably going to add 1.5pc to 2pc to the float, so it doesn’t really significantly move the needle,” Mr Ives said. “I do believe that him doing it in this way definitely would soften the blow and would help the perception as well.”

The automaker’s stock has soared 73pc this year to $1,222.09 as of November 5, giving it a valuation of $1.2trn.

The number of shares that Mr Musk – its chief executive officer and largest shareholder – could be set to offload is equivalent to 80pc of Tesla’s average daily trading volume in the past three months.

The amount of stock he may potentially sell would be even greater if his options are included.

