Elon Musk’s Tesla is now offering hefty discounts in a sign of flagging US car orders

Tesla shares have lost more than 60pc of their value since Musk announced in April that he had taken a large stake in Twitter

Tesla has cut prices to make end-of-year delivery targets. Photo: Getty Images

Tom Krisher

Tesla is offering rare discounts through year’s end in the US on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles.

The Texas-based company started offering a $3,750 (€3,540) incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website earlier this month, but yesterday doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now and December 31.

