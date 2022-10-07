Elon Musk’s court date delayed but Twitter takeover case goes on as his bid is revived

Elon Musk and Twitter agreed to postpone the billionaire’s long-awaited deposition in the company’s lawsuit aimed at forcing him to go through with a $44bn (€45bn) buyout, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Musk reversed course earlier this week and committed himself to consummating the $54.20-per-share offer for the social-media platform on its original terms. Even though the deal still may take months to close, a trial set for October 17 is almost certain to be put on hold.

Both sides agreed to delay the deposition in Austin, Texas, while lawyers try to finalise procedures to dispose of the suit, according to sources, who declined to be identified discussing a confidential matter.

Twitter shares fell 1.4pc to $50.58 in New York on Thursday morning, suggesting the stock market at least isn’t entirely sold on the completion of the deal.

Meanwhile, banks and other investors are reviewing the deal’s original $12.5bn debt-financing package. The lenders are led by Morgan Stanley. Other investors include Oracle chief executive officer Larry Ellison.

Before restoring his original offer, Mr Musk’s representatives held talks with Twitter on lowering the deal price, people familiar with the negotiations told Bloomberg News. Mr Musk was seeking a price cut of 30pc, and more recently explored a 10pc discount, but the discussions failed to yield an agreement, The New York Times reported, citing unidentified sources.

Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St J McCormick said on Wednesday that since neither side has yet asked to pause the case, she is pressing ahead with the upcoming trial. In a securities filing earlier this week, Mr Musk offered to go forward with the deal if Twitter’s suit was put on hold.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment after regular business hours on the deposition being delayed.

Mr Musk skipped out on other deposition dates in the case. He cancelled a September 28 meeting to answer questions because of Covid-19 concerns, according to court filings. He also demanded that the deposition be conducted in Texas instead of Delaware.

Mr Musk backed away from his planned Twitter purchase earlier this year, claiming the company hadn’t levelled with him and investors about the number of bot accounts that artificially pump up advertising revenue. Twitter countered that the concerns were a pretext for Mr Musk when he started feeling buyer’s remorse.

In the past, Mr Musk has turned belligerent in pre-trial questioning in other court cases focused on his deal-making efforts.

In a deposition tied to a suit by Tesla investors over Mr Musk’s buyout of renewal-power company SolarCity, the billionaire belittled a lawyer for shareholders who argued the deal was rife with conflicts.

“To bail out SolarCity was good for the world you’re telling us?” investors’ attorney Randy Baron asked in a pre-trial query.