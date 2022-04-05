Elon Musk takes big stake in Twitter after calling for shake-up of social media platform

Elon Musk took a 9.2pc stake in Twitter to become the platform's biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry.

Twitter shares surged as much as 26pc after the purchase by the world’s richest man was revealed on Monday in a regulatory filing, the stock's biggest intraday increase in more than four years. The stake is worth about $2.89bn (€2.63bn), based on Friday's market close.

Mr Musk (50) polled his more than 80 million followers on Twitter last month, asking them whether the company adheres to the principles of free speech. After more than 70pc said no, he asked whether a new platform was needed and said he was giving serious thought to starting his own.

Mr Musk has been one of the biggest personalities on Twitter and has regularly run into trouble on the platform. The Tesla chief executive officer is currently seeking to exit a 2018 deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that put controls in place related to his tweeting about the electric-car maker.

The announcement will be yet another major test for new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who replaced Jack Dorsey after he unexpectedly resigned in November. Mr Agrawal vowed to increase accountability, make decisions faster and improve product execution. The company set ambitious goals for growth including increasing annual revenue to $7.5bn and getting to 315 million daily users by the end of 2023.

Mr Musk posted a cryptic meme in December after Twitter announced that Mr Agrawal was taking over from Mr Dorsey as Twitter's CEO. It depicted Mr Agrawal as Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and Dorsey as Soviet secret police head Nikolai Yezhov being shoved into water.

"It looks like Elon has his eyes laser set on Twitter," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a research note, adding that the stake could lead to a "more aggressive ownership role".

Twitter is particularly vulnerable to outside pressure because unlike Google, Facebook, Amazon and Snap, the company's founders don't have special voting control over its future. The company has just recovered from activist pressure by Elliot Management that started in 2020 which led Mr Dorsey, who was serving his second stint as CEO of Twitter, to set a succession plan.

It's unclear what Mr Musk is planning with his stake. The filing with the SEC shows that the date of the event that triggered the disclosure was March 14.