Elon Musk takes aim at Twitter Blue in first intervention

Elon Musk, Twitter’s biggest shareholder, has suggested a raft of changes to the social media giant’s Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Mr Musk, who disclosed a 9.2pc stake in Twitter just days ago, was offered a seat on its board of directors, a move which made some Twitter employees panic over the future of its ability to moderate content.

Twitter Blue, launched in June 2021, is Twitter’s first subscription service and offers “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis, Twitter says. It is available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In a Twitter post, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla suggested that users who sign up for Twitter Blue should pay significantly less than the current $2.99 a month and should get an authentication check mark as well as an option to pay in local currency.

“Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get check mark for 60 days (watch for credit card chargebacks) and suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” Mr Musk said in a tweet.

“And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive.”

Mr Musk also proposed an option to pay with dogecoin and asked Twitter users for their views.

Twitter declined to comment on Mr Musk’s suggestions.

The company already lets people tip their favourite content creators using bitcoin. Twitter said last year that it planned to support authentication for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital assets such as images or videos that exist on a blockchain.

Mr Musk also started a poll on his Twitter account – which has more than 81 million followers – asking whether the firm’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter as “no one shows up (to work there)”.

The poll got more 300,000 votes in an hour, with 90pc answering yes.

Despite Twitter’s reiteration this week that the board does not make policy decisions, Twitter employees have said they were concerned about Mr Musk’s ability to influence the company’s policies.

With Mr Musk on the board, employees said his views on moderation could weaken years-long efforts to make Twitter a place of healthy discourse and might allow trolling and mob attacks to flourish.

Mr Musk has not said exactly what he wants to do as a new board member, but he has telegraphed his intentions with his Twitter activity. A week before he disclosed his stake in Twitter, he polled his followers on whether the site adhered to the principle of free speech. The majority voted no.

Employees point to Mr Musk’s history of using Twitter to attack critics. In 2018, he came under fire for accusing a British diver who had helped rescue children trapped in a cave in Thailand of being a paedophile.

A Twitter spokesperson said the board “plays an important advisory and feedback role across the entirety of our service”, but daily operations and decisions are made by Twitter’s management and employees.