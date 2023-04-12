| 3.8°C Dublin

Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even after cost-cutting measures

Elon Musk said that Twitter now has around 1,500 employees. Photo: Patrick Pleul Expand

Elon Musk said that Twitter now has around 1,500 employees. Photo: Patrick Pleul

Akriti Sharma

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is "roughly breaking even," as most of its advertisers have returned and its aggressive cost-cutting efforts have started bearing fruit after massive layoffs.

Musk, in an interview with BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces, said Twitter has about 1,500 employees now, a sharp decline from "just under 8,000 staff members" it had before he took it over in October.

