Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT

Hyunjoo Jin and Sheila Dang

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that he calls “TruthGPT” to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.

He criticised Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of “training the AI to lie" and said OpenAI has now become a “closed source”, “for-profit” organisation “closely aligned with Microsoft.”

