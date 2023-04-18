Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that he calls “TruthGPT” to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.

He criticised Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of “training the AI to lie" and said OpenAI has now become a “closed source”, “for-profit” organisation “closely aligned with Microsoft.”

He also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously.

"I’m going to start something which I call ‘TruthGPT’, or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk said in an interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson aired on Monday.

He said TruthGPT "might be the best path to safety” that would be “unlikely to annihilate humans”.

"It’s simply starting late. But I will try to create a third option,” Musk said.

Musk, OpenAI, Microsoft and Page did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Musk has been poaching AI researchers from Alphabet Inc’s Google to launch a startup to rival OpenAI, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Musk last month registered a firm called X.AI Corp incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing.

The move came even after Musk and a group of AI experts and industry executives called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s newly launched GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

In the interview with Fox News, Musk also said he recently valued Twitter at “less than half” of the acquisition price.