Elon Musk now says he’ll buy Twitter at original offer price after months trying to back out of deal

Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter for the original offer price of $54.20 (€54.38) a share, potentially ending one of the most contentious acquisitions in recent history.

Mr Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Shares in Twitter climbed as much as 18pc on the news, after trading was briefly halted.

Representatives for Mr Musk and for San Francisco-based Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Musk had been trying for months to back out of his contract to acquire Twitter, signed in April.

Mr Musk began showing signs of buyer’s remorse shortly after the deal was announced, alleging that Twitter had misled him about the size of its user base and the prevalence of automated accounts known as bots.

Mr Musk formally quit the accord in July and Twitter sued him in Delaware Chancery Court to force him to go forward with the purchase. A trial is scheduled to begin October 17.

In the weeks-long run-up to that showdown, lawyers for both sides have fired cannonades of subpoenas at each other aimed at teasing out testimony and evidence.

Mr Musk’s side needed to demonstrate that Twitter violated the terms of the deal. Twitter alleged that Mr Musk used the bots issue as a pretext for backing out of a deal he no longer found economically sound.

Twitter shareholders voted on September 13 to accept the buyout offer as Mr Musk submitted it.

The company said at the time that 98.6pc of the votes cast were in favour of the deal. Mr Musk, Twitter’s largest shareholder, didn’t vote at all, according to two people familiar with his decision. Mr Musk owned almost 10pc of Twitter – more than 73 million shares – when he agreed to acquire the company.

Mr Musk is scheduled to answer questions about the deal in Austin, Texas on October 6-7.