Elon Musk might find that running Twitter is not rocket science – it’s much harder

Adrian Weckler

Billionaire believes that free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy

Billionaire Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo Expand

Billionaire Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo

Spare a thought for Sinéad McSweeney.

Twitter’s vice president for global public policy, like 530 others working at the company’s Dublin headquarters, is waking up this morning to the prospect of having to enforce Elon Musk’s view of the world.

