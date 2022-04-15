Elon Musk might find that running Twitter is not rocket science – it’s much harder

Spare a thought for Sinéad McSweeney.

Twitter’s vice president for global public policy, like 530 others working at the company’s Dublin headquarters, is waking up this morning to the prospect of having to enforce Elon Musk’s view of the world.

She’s not alone. How will Ronan Costello, Twitter’s public policy director for Europe, Turkey and Israel, parlay Musk’s radical views of free speech to peers in other European governments and the European Commission?

What will he say to German MEPs if Mr Musk has a different interpretation to Germany’s government on what you can and can’t say about the Holocaust on a social platform?

“I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” wrote Mr Musk in his letter to the chairman of Twitter’s board, outlining his $41bn (€38bn) offer to buy Twitter and bring it into private ownership. “The company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

If Mr Musk succeeds, it’s not just an ‘edit’ button that we can expect.

Mr Musk is a libertarian. His version of free speech includes allowing very nasty things to be said.

Read More

That doesn’t just mean letting Donald Trump back onto Twitter. It probably means a much wider berth for conspiracy theorists and active disinformation.

It is from Ireland where quite a significant chunk of this may have to be negotiated with the internet’s central governing regulatory power: the European Union.

Mr Musk’s mooted takeover couldn’t come at a worse time for him, if he really wants to reverse the tide of stricter content moderation.

The upcoming European Digital Services Act, likely to be signed into law before summer, will require platforms like Twitter to police their platforms more aggressively for things like disinformation and hate speech, or face massive fines (of up to 6pc of annual turnover). Those are fines that Mr Musk will be solely responsible for. And there’s little question that European authorities will gleefully apply them, regardless of Mr Musk’s amusing memes.

That may leave him either being forced to comply with European law, and be labelled a traitor by his libertarian right-wing chorus, or pulling the plug on Twitter in Europe altogether.

Presumably, as a man with businesses in European countries already, Mr Musk must know all of this.

So why is he doing it? Up until now, the best theory on why he has been building up his shareholding in Twitter is simply as an exercise in fun. He likes messing around on Twitter and he has no special attachment to have lots of money, even though he has more of it than anyone else. Why not?

The risk to shareholders is that Twitter literally becomes a meme stock, like the dormant ones Mr Musk toyed with to watch their value shoot up. The risk to Twitter’s 530 staff in Dublin is that they become Mr Musk’s plaything.

If he does actually go through with it, Mr Musk is about to find out that taking over as one of the world’s foremost content moderators is literally harder than building rockets. Many companies, including Mr Musk’s, have successfully built rockets. None yet have built a successful content moderation service.