Elon Musk defends Tesla tweet as bid to ‘do the right thing’ for shareholders

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Hyunjoo Jin and Jody Godoy

Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, testified that he intended to inform and not deceive shareholders when he tweeted in 2018 that he had funding lined up to take the electric car maker private, which shareholders allege was a lie.

Mr Musk is defending against claims he defrauded investors by tweeting on August 7, 2018, that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 (€390) per share, and that “investor support is confirmed”.

