| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Elon Musk can’t be relied upon to protect us from the worst effects of social media

Richard Curran

Jake Angeli makes his voice heard during a rally ahead of the 2020 US presidential election. Elon Musk says Twitter&rsquo;s posting policy undermines democracy. Photo: Ash Ponders/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Jake Angeli makes his voice heard during a rally ahead of the 2020 US presidential election. Elon Musk says Twitter&rsquo;s posting policy undermines democracy. Photo: Ash Ponders/Bloomberg

Jake Angeli makes his voice heard during a rally ahead of the 2020 US presidential election. Elon Musk says Twitter’s posting policy undermines democracy. Photo: Ash Ponders/Bloomberg

Jake Angeli makes his voice heard during a rally ahead of the 2020 US presidential election. Elon Musk says Twitter’s posting policy undermines democracy. Photo: Ash Ponders/Bloomberg

Multi-billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk has always been a basket of contradictions. These usually apply to the difference between what he says and what he does. Or how he changes his mind about what he says.

But his decision to buy Twitter is strangely consistent with a man who has already disrupted industrial sectors from electric vehicles to private sector space technology.

Related topics

More On Twitter

Most Watched

Privacy