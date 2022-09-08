Elon Musk can use claims from whistleblower in Twitter lawsuit, judge rules

Elon Musk wants to back out of his takeover bid for Twitter. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his $44bn (€44bn) deal to buy the social media company, but won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge has ruled y.

Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, denied Mr Musk’s request to delay the trial by four weeks.

But she allowed him to add evidence related to whistleblower allegations by former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, who is scheduled to testify to Congress next week about the company’s poor cybersecurity practices.

Twitter has sued Mr Musk, asking the Delaware court to force him to go through with the deal he made in April to buy the company.

Mr Musk has countersued and a trial is set to start the week of October 17. His legal team says the evidence will bolster claims Twitter mislead over fake and spam accounts.