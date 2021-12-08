Elliott renews push for SSE renewables split

Wind power: SSE will benefit from the UK’s 40GWh target by 2030

Elliott Investment Management renewed its push to get SSE Plc to split off its renewables business into a separate unit, a move the activist investor says would create £5bn (€5.8bn) of value.

In a letter to SSE chairman John Manzoni, Elliott said the company had failed to provide a convincing explanation for why it is not pursuing a listing for its renewables division, according to a statement.

Elliott, a top five investor in the firm, urged it to submit a “detailed and credible plan” to address its concerns.

SSE frustrated Elliott last month when it decided not to split up the company, arguing in a strategy update that such a move would lead to £95m a year of lost value.

The utility also announced a 30pc dividend cut from 2024 to fund a multibillion-pound increase in spending on net-zero infrastructure, a decision that disappointed investors, according to Elliott.

“Your announcement lacked ambition,” Jeff Rosenbaum and Nabeel Bhanji, portfolio managers at Elliott, said in the letter.

“We demonstrated to you that a separation would resolve the long-term funding challenges that have hindered SSE’s growth historically, reversing years of share-price underperformance and allowing SSE to accelerate the green-energy investments.”

In response, the utility, based in Perth, Scotland, said it had been holding “constructive and supportive” discussions with investors since its strategy announcement.

“Separation risks valuable growth options across the clean-energy value chain,” the company said in a statement yesterday. “It is not the right outcome to maximise value for shareholders.”

SSE shares were little changed in London yesterday morning. They have risen almost 3pc since the company’s strategy update on November 17, taking their gain this year to 8.7pc, compared with a 2.4pc increase for the Stoxx 600 utilities index.

How best to capitalise on the shift to net zero is a key questio

n for utilities. SSE is the UK’s biggest developer of offshore wind and will benefit from Britain’s 40-gigawatt target for the technology by 2030.

“SSE’s regulated assets have significant growth potential; the renewables pipeline is among one of the highest in proportion to current company value,” analysts at Barclays Plc said. “If Elliott are to continue to push for a company split, it will either need to bring management onside – difficult in our view – or be done without management blessing.”

Elliott pointed to competitors Acciona SA, Eni SpA and Iberdrola SA, which have already split off renewables units or are thinking about doing so. It said SSE’s businesses are worth £21 per share, 29pc more than the current stock price, or a total of £5bn more than its market capitalisation.