Elizabeth Holmes fails in bid to stay out of federal prison pending appeal

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her partner Billy Evans. Photo: Philip Pacheco/Getty Images Expand

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her partner Billy Evans. Photo: Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

Michael Lidetke

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been rebuffed in her attempt to stay out of federal prison while she appeals her conviction for the fraud she committed while overseeing a blood-testing scam that exposed Silicon Valley’s dark side.

In an 11-page ruling issued late on Monday, US District Judge Edward Davila concluded there wasn’t compelling enough evidence to allow Holmes to remain free on bail while her lawyers try to persuade an appeals court that alleged misconduct during her four-month trial led to an unjust verdict.

